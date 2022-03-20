On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two days later, then-President Donald Trump declares a nationwide emergency.
In quick succession, U.S. states began to shut down all non-essential operations to limit the spread of COVID-19. Businesses closed, traffic disappeared from the roads, grocery stores were emptied and the world waited for guidance.
It’s been two years since the pandemic began and COVID-19 remains a daily challenge for hospitals, public health officials and individuals. Things have changed since those early days.
Health officials on every level, from the state down to community hospitals, have been working tirelessly to keep the public informed on the most effective methods of combating COVID-19. It has been a herculean effort requiring strong teamwork at the state, county and local level.
“It is called a health care team for a reason,” said Dr. Scott Michener, Chief Medical Officer at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. “Every facet of our team is important from the housekeeping staff to the bedside nurses.”
Michener has been an advocate for the strength, resilience and dedication of the hospital staff since day one of the pandemic. Over the last two years, that strength has been tested day-after-day.
“Back before December of 2020, before we had vaccines, imagine being a nurse taking care of someone with a disease that you know you could take home to your family. A disease that could kill you, could kill your family. Then showing up for work every day and doing your job anyway,” Michener said. “They are honestly the real heroes in all of this. You absolutely can’t underestimate their courage and commitment.”
The hardest struggle in the early days of the pandemic was the unknown. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was called novel for a reason — no one had ever seen it before.
“It had been perceived by some that we don’t know what we’re talking about because one week we’d want you to do this and the next week we’d want you to do that — but that’s science. I’m a urologist. What we did for prostate cancer 25 years ago is not what we do now. This is like that except it has been compressed into two years,” Michener said.
One positive side effect of the pandemic has been in the community connections the hospital forged over the last two years.
“We are a community hospital. We aren’t owned by some hedge fund or anything. We want to be connected to our community,” Michener said. “I feel like those relationships we’ve formed with our community and the leaders in our community have grown stronger.”
Brandie Combs, District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, agrees.
“The partnerships, what our hospital and community partners have been willing to give to make sure that the health department could do its job, it’s been humbling,” Combs said. “Our community partnerships were really the backbone of our response.”
The pandemic came with a steep learning curve for health departments across the state, including District 5, according to Combs. Two years ago, no one knew what the virus was capable of yet, or the best ways to measure and track it. After two years of research, Combs believes the “crisis mode” is over.
“We have triggers in place now, very clear triggers, to know when transmission rates are high. We will be able to respond and stand up, or stand down, accordingly. We now have very sophisticated systems to help us track COVID,” Combs said.
One positive takeaway from the last two years has been the recognition and acceptance of virtual doctor’s visits, according to Combs.
“We have seen that telemedicine and telehealth are important and doable. In that regard we have seen some good come out of COVID,” Combs said. “I would also say that I think — I hope and believe — that people have a better understanding of public health and a better appreciation for how our individual behaviors can affect public health.”
The world is a different place than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. Attitudes have changed, entire economies have shifted, COVID-19 had impacts great and small. While many places are lifting COVID restrictions, the threat still remains.
“I would never want to minimize the risk of COVID, particularly to those who are vulnerable to it,” Oklahoma State Department of Health Interim Commissioner Keith Reed said. “It is still dangerous. It is still something that we need to be very wary of and continue to take maintain precautions.”
However, Reed said, there is a cautious optimism and a desire by many to shift to treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease.
“I wouldn’t say we are there yet, but I would say we are at a point where, considering all the tools we have now and the amount of the population that has been exposed to the disease, that I do certainly think it is time to begin that shift,” Reed said.
The tide turned with the advent of COVID-19 vaccines, Reed said.
“It is a much different situation now than where we were two years ago. When the virus first came on the scene there was no protection against it. We have the vaccines now which have been shown to be our most effective treatment against severe illness and death from COVID,” Reed said. “Additionally, we have antiviral medications now and a real body of knowledge about the disease and how to treat it. On top of that you can’t discount natural immunity.”
While it is possible for more variants to come and go, the danger is for a potential mutation to become more resistant to current treatments. However, Reed believes the lessons learned over the last two years will help in response to any future public health threat.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s easy to anticipate, especially if you are talking about a different virus. It’s not like you can have a vaccine on the shelf ready to go,” Reed said. “But there are things we’ve learned that will go into our playbook for future pandemics.”