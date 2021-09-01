Members of Oklahoma City Covid Testing Center partnering with Marquis Labs are offering drive-through COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Cameron University Stadium on the corner of West Gore and Southwest 38th Street.
The testing lab will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday over the course of the next two months, and potentially longer depending on need.
"We're going to be offering rapid and PCR testing," Jack Sullivan, a member of the team, said. "This week we are only doing the PCR testing while we get off the ground, but we will be offering both."
Within an hour of opening on Wednesday morning, at least 30 vehicles had already come through the testing line, with another 40 lined up for testing, Sullivan said.
As of Aug. 25, there were 23,492 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma State department of Health.