Members of Oklahoma City Covid Testing Center partnering with Marquis Labs are offering drive-through COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Cameron University Stadium on the corner of West Gore and Southwest 38th Street.
The testing lab will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday over the course of the next two months, and potentially longer depending on need.
“We’re going to be offering rapid and PCR testing,” Jack Sullivan, a member of the team, said. “This week we are only doing the PCR testing while we get off the ground, but we will be offering both.”
As of September 1, there were 26,640 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, up 3,148 since Aug. 25.