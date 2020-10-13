Administrators at two area schools are making adjustments after students or staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Sterling Public Schools announced Monday that students in the school’s Annex will be placed in virtual school for two weeks, after the district discovered that four staff members in the Annex had tested positive for COVID-19 After investigation, the district found every other teacher in the Annex has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, prompting the decision to move students in that complex to virtual school. The change will include grades 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, according to a statement posted on the school’s website.
According to the statement, students and staff in the Annex will return to regular school Oct. 26, “unless other COVID-19 issues arise. The students who are being Quarantined have been notified individually. The remainder of the students are not being Quarantined, but are being shifted to virtual school as a precaution.”
Indiahoma Public Schools announced Saturday that school for this week had been cancelled because two of its high school students and, possibly, an elementary student, had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement posted by that school district, the district already had planned its Fall Break for Oct. 20-23 (school is not held on Oct. 19) and the district would use those two weeks as the 14 days of quarantine necessary for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. School is expected to resume Oct. 27, Superintendent Deanna Voegeli said in the statement.{/div}