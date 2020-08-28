CARNEGIE — Kiowa COVID relief funds have been freed for use for tribal members in need.
On Monday, following the certification of Saturday’s passing of the Legislative budget, Court of Indian Offenses (CFR) for the Southern Plains Region Chief Magistrate Shannon L. Edwards issued an order dissolving in part a preliminary injunction issued July 28 that had halted the relief efforts since freezing money received from the CARES Act. Due to a portion of the money not being included in the budget, that money remains frozen.
“The funds included in the approved budget may be expended from this time forward in accordance with the approved budget,” Edwards wrote. “The injunction remains as to those funds provided to the Kiowa Tribe from the U.S. Treasury Department which have not been included in a budget or modification and voted on affirmatively by the Kiowa Indian Council.”
Chairman Matthew Komalty called it “an important milestone” for tribal members.
“With the court order lifted and the new budget approved, we can now proceed with getting money into the hands of tribal members,” he said.
The $63.2 million budget that combined a projected $39 million revenue from tribal gaming and business ventures and $24.2 million in COVID relief, passed a vote of tribal members with 1,044 in favor and 675 against.
A COVID-19 Response Center in Anadarko that opened July 17 closed 11 days later when Edwards issued the injunction. It reopened this week.
At the time the center closed, Komalty reported that 1,200 tribal members had applied for assistance and received it. There were at least 300 checks waiting to be delivered and another 1,500 awaiting processing. He said this week that all checks previously issued will be distributed.
In addition to processing and delivering the payments that had previously been approved, Komalty said he can resume services for COVID-19 sanitation services to households with infections. He is also planning to construct three assisted living centers to help with medical needs due to local hospitals nearing capacity.
While the relief money distribution is considered a good thing across the board, the tribe’s executive and legislative branches remain locked in opposition to one form of distribution approved in Saturday’s election.
The Kiowa Legislature has promised all tribal members a $1,000 payment from the CARES Act funds. District No. 4 Legislator Jessie Svitak has said the line-item approval authorizes the disbursement and that the legislature followed disbursement models used by other tribes. He said it was allocated because “it’s what the people wanted, it’s what the people need.”
District No. 1 Legislator and Speaker of the Legislator Angela Chaddlesone-McCarthy said Komalty “needs to define his definition of a per cap.” She called him “misguided.”
Komalty continues to argue the guidelines the Treasury Department state that equal distribution is considered a per capita payment and is not an allowable use of the funds. CARES Act money is highly regulated and requires payments to be used to cover COVID-19 necessary expenditures incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. He said that if the tribe doesn’t comply with these regulations, it could be held liable to pay that money back to the federal government.
“That would put the Kiowa Tribe in a very dangerous position and would harm our tribe for years to come,” he said. “We will follow all CARES Act regulations and our Constitution closely while disbursing funds as quickly as possible to ensure the best results for our tribe.”
Chaddlesone-McCarthy, who is under hospital care battling COVID-19, said the Legislature is weighing its options to enforce the distribution approved by the voters.
Komalty said that tribal members can expect to receive their money from three programs designed to cover increased food expenses, distance learning and increased utility costs based upon the needs assessment applications submitted.
You can find and fill out the COVID-19 Response Needs Assessment online: https://kiowatribe.org/covid19.
The application and all required documentation may be turned in via email: covid19@kiowatribe.org; by dropping it off at the Kiowa Tribe Outreach Center, 804 W. Petree Blvd. in Anadarko; or by faxing it: 580-654-8412.
