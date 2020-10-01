Residents already are applying for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, but questions remain because of a change in the process prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents have until 5 p.m. Oct. 27 to apply for absentee ballots, but that doesn’t mean you should wait until the last minute and many people aren’t. Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said applications for those ballots have more than doubled in her office (4,628 and counting, as of last week) from the 2018 General Election. The applications aren’t unexpected and neither are the number already pouring in; election officials across the state are urging residents to apply for their ballots early and turn them in as soon as possible.
But, the process is different this year, a nod to the COVID pandemic that is discouraging many residents from leaving their homes or severely limiting their interaction with others. To make it easier for those people to vote, state officials have modified a step in the absentee ballot process. Specifically, absentee voters have the option of submitting a copy of picture identification with their affidavits, rather than having the document notarized.
Sims, noting calls to her office about election procedures have increased dramatically, said the affidavit part of the process is prompting one of the most common questions.
“They still want to know if it needs to be notarized,” Sims said, adding the answer is no — as long as the applicant includes a copy of their picture identification, which can be government-issue documentation (your driver’s license or tribal identification card, for example). Or, a copy of their voter registration card is acceptable.
Sims said substitution of picture identification or voter registration card applies to the provision for the standard absentee ballot, as well as the portion of the physically incapacitated/caretaker absentee application that specifies the affidavit must be witnessed by two people. Sims said when photo identification is used, it must have an expiration date after the Nov. 3 general election.
“If they send it now and their ID is expired Nov. 1, it’s (the ballot) not going to be counted,” she said.
Sims said while the absentee ballot applications come with instructions, many residents complain there is too much information provided and it is confusing. Other problems she witnessed during an earlier election: ballots must be marked with blue or black ink; some people are using “Sharpie” pens.
“Don’t use a Sharpie,” she said, explaining those ballots will not be counted.
The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma highlighted other problems that cropped up during the June 30 primary election. LWVOK President Jan Largent said 3 percent of the absentee ballots cast in the primary election were rejected, most because they were not delivered to county election boards in time. State law allows residents to apply for absentee ballots up to five business days before the general election, which Largent said is not enough time for most ballots to be mailed, completed and returned. Mailed ballots must be delivered to the election board by 7 p.m. election day; those carried in by hand must be delivered by 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Another potential problem the League of Women Voters identified is the weight of the return envelope. The ballot that voters complete is inserted into an envelope, which is inserted into the affidavit envelope which is inserted into the return envelope. The combined weight necessitates the use of additional postage, Largent said, adding the ballot return envelope only says to use first-class postage; it does not say how many stamps.
“We are encouraging voters to affix two first-class stamps to the outgoing envelope to make sure the postage matches the weight,” she said in a statement.
Other tips: make certain you print your name, then sign and date the affidavit envelope (Largent said failure to do so got some ballots tossed in June); and stuff the envelopes in the proper sequence: the ballot goes into the envelope marked “ballots” and that envelope goes into the yellow (standard ballot) or pink (physically incapacitated) envelope marked affidavit and that goes into the green return envelope.
Sims said the sooner ballots are submitted, the better. Mailing is the traditional option, but Sims said many county residents bring their ballots to the election board office in person. There are rules to follow there, too. Ballots must be turned in by the person who completed the ballot, and that person must show picture identification to the election board office staff. In-person delivery is an option for standard absentee ballots only; ballots for incapacitated or caretaker absentee ballots may only be mailed.
There are reasons for the regulations.
State law states it is illegal to engage in ballot harvesting, defined as collecting or obtaining an absentee ballot from another person with the intent to submit, transmit or return the ballot to election officials on behalf of that person; submitting, returning or transmitting an absentee ballot to election officials on behalf of another person; collecting or obtaining an absentee ballot from another person under a false pretense or promise of transmitting, returning or submitting it to election officials on behalf of that person; requesting or receiving an absentee ballot on behalf of another person; partially or fully completing an application for an absentee ballot on behalf of another person without that person’s prior consent (provisions for completing another person’s ballot fall under the physically incapacitated law); or notarizing or witnessing more that five absentee ballots.
Long story short: you must turn in your own ballot. There are exceptions: your spouse can turn your ballot in (with your permission), and a spouse or relative may forward an absentee ballot to the voter when he/she is absent from home. Actions by an absentee voting board member, or an employee of the Federal Voting Assistance Program, the U.S. Department of Defense, or Oklahoma National Guard assisting a uniformed-services voter also are legal.
Another deadline also is looming. Oct. 9 is the last day residents may register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Information on how to register to vote is available online at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/RegWizard or by calling the county election board at 353-1880.