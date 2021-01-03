Educators and administrators still are applying the lessons they learned in 2020 as they balanced student education against the dangers of COVID-19.
In Lawton and other school districts across the state, students left for Spring Break 2020 on March 12 expecting to be back the following Monday. Students and teachers didn’t return to classroom settings until the 2020-2021 school year began in late August. Even today, many of those students continue to attend school virtually in a format that superintendents adopted “on the fly” in Spring 2020, then refined for more formal educational needs when school resumed in August.
Although local administrators said they would be back in school by March 23, that date got bumped. Cameron University and other universities and colleges eventually made the decision to transition the remainder of its spring semester to virtual, a decision quickly followed by Oklahoma public school districts after the State Department of Education announced school districts wouldn’t return to in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.
For many districts, including Lawton, that means adjustments they weren’t quite ready to make. While Lawton Public Schools had a virtual academy, that entity was small and focused on secondary students, and wasn’t set up for an entire district. Fortunately, school districts like Lawton were in their final weeks when instruction traditionally is focused on standardized tests students must take. And, the lessons learned in spring 2020 gave the district the information it needed to craft virtual classrooms for the entire 2020-2021 school year, Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said, adding school personnel still are making adjustments.
By the end of March, the Lawton Board of Education and LPS administrators were finalizing plans that would allow them to continue offering educational opportunities to all students, but doing it virtually to protect the health of students and staff. At Cameron, President John McArthur announced the campus had cancelled spring graduation, shut down almost all of its facilities and were conducting classes virtually after trying to offer some activities in person. The decision posed problems and creative thinking: the campus allowed almost 200 students to remain in student living facilities because they had no were else to go, and made arrangements to provide meals to them.
LPS officials, knowing they weren’t coming back to school that school year, revised its summer “grab and go” lunch program to provide meals to any youth in Lawton under age 18 and any student of LPS. The concept continued over the summer and into the fall, for virtual students on a weekday basis and for all youth during holidays.
As summer drew to a close, the state’s schools finalized plans that would allow students, teachers and staff to safely return to in-person classes if they wanted, or to attend school virtually. Most school districts opted to offer both in-person and virtual classes, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he will continue to push all public school districts to offer in-person classes.
Lawton Public Schools refined its virtual academy to provide virtual classes to all levels of students, allowing students to move from virtual to in-person as needed. The district, responding to parental requests, also created a night school option, where teachers for virtual students would be available from 3 to 9 p.m. While the venture eased the concerns of working parents who wanted to be home with their students, it also allowed the district to keep teachers who otherwise would have retired or resigned because they are in vulnerable populations and didn’t feel safe in classrooms.
Lawton, Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center also have adopted strict sanitation and COVID-19 protocols, requiring regular cleaning of equipment, materials, vehicles and high-contact areas. The entities also have adopted mask/facial covering mandates of varying degrees. For most, it means masks are required for students in common areas and other sites where there may be a lot of social interaction. Most adults in educational settings also are required to wear masks.
And, school districts have continued to deal with the challenges presented by COVID-19-positive students, teachers and staff, with several area schools (including Cache) going to completely virtual classes because of the spread of the virus. Hime said Lawton doesn’t have any plans to take the entire district to virtual classes; rather, administrators will look at an individual school and the COVID-19 incidents there.
“If there is a need, it will impact a site, versus the district,” Hime said.