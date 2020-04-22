OKLAHOMA CITY — The OKC VA has received approval to participate in a study in which plasma from recovered patients will be used to treat those currently fighting COVID-19.
The study is called Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19.
Have you or someone you know recovered from a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19? Your participation is needed in this study that could save lives, officials said.
With no known cure to COVID-19, agencies across the country and across the state are participating in this emergency study sponsored by the Mayo Clinic that could help patients struggling to survive.
“The idea of this experimental therapy is that if we can get plasma from someone who has been sick with COVID-19 but has recovered, that plasma carries antibodies to the virus,” said Jordan Metcalf, MD, research investigator. “We can transfuse those antibodies to someone who is still fighting the virus and potentially help their immune system.”
To participate in this study, contact Michelle Thresher, research nurse and clinical study coordinator, by emailing Tracie.Thresher@va.gov or calling (405) 456-3107.