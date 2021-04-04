COVID-19 shoved a lot of educators out of their comfort zones.
Not to mention students and parents.
Until spring 2020, Lawton Public Schools was like most school districts across the nation: it had some students in virtual settings, but for the rank-and-file teacher, student and parent, education was conducted in classrooms with lots of people, furniture and supplies. Students congregated in hallways, on playgrounds, in cafeterias and gyms, sharing food, desks, books. That was still true when Lawton Public Schools broke for Spring Break on March 12, 2020.
It was Aug. 24, 2020, before students and teachers returned to traditional classrooms, at least for the majority of LPS students. Some of the district’s students and teachers remained and remain in virtual education, an environment administrators were forced to expand by the pandemic and by state officials who decided the safest course of action for all students, educators and staff members in spring 2020 was finishing the school year virtually.
Refining techniques, equipment
The virtual settings that exist today are more refined than the measures Lawton Public Schools put into place to finish the final weeks of the 2019-2020 school year. District administrators spent the summer refining techniques and expanding equipment to provide virtual education to any student who wanted.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said the district had a starting point because it already offered a virtual academy as part of the Gateway program at Douglass Learning Center. But, that academy housed about 30 secondary students before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and LPS needed a way to provide virtual education to about 5,000 students of various ages when school resumed in August.
“We had to see what to do,” Hime said, explaining the district polled parents that summer to determine who wanted a virtual option and discovered 25-30 percent wanted to put their children in virtual classes, while another 10 percent were undecided.
With that many students — which now included elementary students — the task became creating a virtual platform suitable to educating all ages. The emphasis on flexibility made Lawton unique: it allows students to transfer between virtual and in-person classes as needed (most districts require a commitment to one form for an entire semester) and it offers a night academy (meaning, school hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.).
The process created challenges beyond the obvious need for training to ensure every teacher could conduct classes virtually (for instances when the entire district goes virtual, such as February’s arctic blast). It also meant working out a system to emphasize the same curriculum for virtual and traditional students, while providing all students with digital devices and identifying those who needed help with connectivity.
Who was going to teach virtual students?
The next obvious question was who was going to teach virtual students, something LPS administrators couldn’t settle until they knew how many students were enrolling digitally. With the number in hand, Hime said the next step was looking at LPS staff to see who was interested.
“We took applications,” he said, explaining the initial search was focused on teachers with pre-existing conditions and those at high risk from COVID-19, who might need accommodations to continue their jobs.
“The one thing we did not want to do is lose a lot of teachers. Teacher shortage is an issue,” he said, adding administrators knew some teachers would quit or retire if they didn’t feel safe returning to a traditional classroom.
Virtual classrooms allowed many teachers to continue in jobs they loved while remaining safe. And, the district’s creation of a night academy offered additional protection because those teachers work from home. The district’s virtual daytime teachers work in “pods,” spaces within school buildings where teachers handle online students but still have the camaraderie of colleagues. Those pods tied into another goal Hime set: no empty buildings.
Giving parents the option of virtual education meant shrinking student populations, with some schools so low it wasn’t feasible to keep those sites open. Students who wanted to attend school traditionally were moved to nearby schools, leaving the district with empty sites like Washington and John Adams elementary schools.
So, virtual teachers were grouped into high school, middle school and elementary school, then assigned to vacant schools (Washington and Adams) or placed in areas of schools that had empty space because of lower student numbers (Brockland Elementary, Tomlinson Middle School). Even that plan has changed: in February, frigid temperatures broke a waterline in Edison Elementary, causing so much damage traditional students couldn’t use classrooms. Students and staff were moved to Learning Tree Academy (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten) and Adams Elementary (first through fifth grade), while virtual teachers who had been using Adams were moved elsewhere.
Flexibility remains key
The changes were part of a process that calls for flexibility because while decisions seemed matter-of-fact, they weren’t. Take the decision to place virtual teachers in pods.
“We debated that when we started,” Hime said of discussions to create a virtual environment within traditional settings, adding it was successful because teachers get to work with like-minded colleagues and support each other.
Teachers themselves identify other problems.
Fifth-grade teacher Ryan McKenzie, a willing virtual teacher, sees the advantages of the virtual classroom, but said success depends on the topic and student age. While math and reading can be easily done with older elementary students, science is difficult because some components need a hands-on setting.
“It will not be as powerful as being in a traditional classroom,” he said.
McKenzie said the learning curve can be steep and because classroom success can depend on social interaction and building relationships, he’s not certain virtual is the best setting for younger students. But, nothing is absolute: McKenzie said he’s heard from parents who said their children are doing better away from the distractions and problems of in-person learning.
Some limits to virtual teaching
Nicole Merriweather, who taught virtual first grade before resigning because of family obligations, said she believes the virtual concept has limited success for younger students because some things simply must be hands-on.
“Teaching kids to read is hard. Doing it virtually is very hard,” she said, of the personal interactions and facial expressions that are more difficult to convey on screen, as well as the difficulty in getting students into the small groups used in traditional classrooms to teach this cornerstone of learning.
Coupled with other problems that may be more prominent with younger students, Merriweather said she thinks virtual may not be the best option for the district’s youngest members.
“I think they are better off in the classroom,” she said.
Identifying other issues
There have been other issues.
Hime concedes LPS had to make some adjustments between the fall andspring semesters to improve communications.
This semester, the district requires Zoom meetings between teacher and students; it was an option last semester. That also means keeping closer tabs on students (Hime said he wouldn’t be surprised to learn students are taking virtual days without their parents’ knowledge). And, it wasn’t just communications between students/parents and staff. Hime said his office wasn’t as good as it could have been about communicating.
“One of the things with virtual we have to improve, if we want to be successful, is that communications with parents, make sure parents understand if students are logging on and engaging in activities,” he said.
Despite the problems, the virtual academy has been successful enough that Hime and his administrators will keep offering it even after the pandemic fades into history. That means continuing to refine the process to ensure those students are getting the best education possible, because Hime — like many educators — still believes the best education option is face-to-face.
“It’s obviously the best in 90 percent of the cases, for the vast majority of the time,” he said, of traditional classrooms, that virtual also has its place. “I’d rather have a great virtual teacher that is more successful than a not-so-great non-virtual teacher with non-engaged parents.”