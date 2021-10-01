OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma are trending down and officials are cautiously optimistic that the state might be seeing the end of the Delta surge.
“We are seeing progress with this downward trajectory in our state,” Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health, said Thursday. “We are cautiously optimistic, but still optimistic, that this will continue.”
However, Frye stressed that this does not negate the effects that the virus continues to have on the state’s health care system.
“Our health care professionals continue to work very, very hard,” Frye said.
In the last month, over 90 percent of all COVID-19 patients have been unvaccinated, further stressing the need for residents to get vaccinated against the virus. Currently, 47.5 percent of the state’s total population has been vaccinated.
“We have seen better vaccination numbers, but they are still not quite as high as we’d like to see them,” Dr. David Chansolme, an infectious disease doctor from Integris Health, said. “Personally, as a vaccine provider I am still trying so hard to get the first shot out to people.”
All of the data the state has tracked shows that vaccines are safe and highly effective, Frye said.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet I encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Frye said.
As fall continues and winter approaches, Chansolme said health care professionals are keeping an eye out for another winter surge but are hopeful that higher vaccination rates are going to keep a winter surge from emerging.
While numbers are falling across the state, Frye said it is only natural that numbers in Southwest Oklahoma will be some of the last to fall.
“The surge started in the northeast part of the state and swept across us, so that area will naturally be behind,” Frye said. “But when we look at the epi curve, the numbers are coming down across the state.”