In a speech before becoming president and the onset of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln offered a thought that resonates today:
“A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”
As the COVID-19 crisis has climbed atop several domestic issues in the United States, the appearance of a divide among the population has been revealed in the brightest of lights. Where does this house stand at this time in history?
Taking a cue from modern politics, it has become a dividing line among many Americans. Is it another sign of a cultural rift among us? Can we ever come together with how to deal with such a drastic intrusion into our daily lives?
Much like the unseen enemy of “communists in our midst” during the 1950s, the invisible to the eye virus has been a catalyst for a breeding ground of mistrust and misinformation.
To seek further insight into how all this is affecting us, The Constitution spoke with Stephanie Stern and her husband, William Stern, both instructors in the Psychology Department at Cameron University. William Stern is also part of the university’s social sciences program.
Stephanie Stern said the “us vs. them framework” regarding the cultural shift regarding COVID-19 and its messaging depends on how it’s dealt with. From the use of masks to the practice of social distancing, there are voices on both sides that are rising from a predisposition to identify with others similar to themselves, she said. From political, religious, nationality and other forms of ideology, a form of bias can be formed, easily creating “ingroups.”
“We tend to think highly of people in our ingroup and unfairly judge those in our outgroup,” she said. “Masking could potentially be creating a very observable indicator of people’s ingroups and outgroups, where we experience in-group bias when we see someone at the grocery store displaying the opposite behavior as us.”
When the virus began to manifest in the United States, William Stern said that both sides, the left and right, were generally concerned about the well-being of individuals. However, he said, the left was discussing directly lowering the virus’ death toll through distancing, taking precautions and shutting down when necessary. The right, on the other hand, generally focused concerns on the human cost of the virus through the long-run effect of shutting down the economy on the populace.
Some want extreme limits in one direction and others want them in the other direction, he said. As with most things, politics often intertwine.
“Unfortunately, political positions have become more and more extreme in recent years, and I think you can see that reflected in the attitudes people have adopted about the pandemic,” he said. “Some of this is driven by the reactions of political leaders.”
He said that is amplified between President Donald Trump’s reluctance to fully-embrace safety precautions and frequent downplaying of the virus on one side, and governors and former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s embrace of more precautionary measures. It makes for an interesting supposition for where the right and left would align under different circumstances.
“It’s also interesting to consider what the political landscape would look like if the Trump administration had, from the beginning, given full-throated support to lockdown orders and other measures to combat the pandemic. In this hypothetical world, would Democratic leaders be the ones championing personal rights and the economic cost of the virus?”
Stephanie Stern said you can theorize about the relationship between political ideology and people’s response to COVID-19 and the role that modeling has played. We tend to base our behaviors off of others whom we think highly of, identify with and who hold positions of prestige. This can get amplified in an election year.
“Election years have the potential to do this, since so much of the news we consume focuses on politics,” she said. “It is possible that this increased salience has exacerbated divides between political groups when compounded with COVID-19.”
But there is hope, due to research that has shown that a “shared goal” has the power to reduce intergroup bias. However, more information and experience is needed.
“It is possible that having the shared goal of ‘flattening the curve’ or otherwise combatting COVID-19 has reduced hostility between people,” she said. “It will take some time before the research process can shed light on which direction this is going.
Rhetoric around the virus from both sides of the political spectrum has charged up both sides. William Stern said simplified ideas sent out from leadership can often be followed without much introspection.
“Of course, any political opinion is going to be distilled into its simplest (an often, most extreme) form as it trickles down from the politicians to the populace,” he said. “So, the idea that the virus won’t be that bad becomes the idea that the virus is a hoax.”
He said the inundation of information found over the internet and through social media has caused a conundrum for those seeking information. It’s made the truth very easy to find and, at the same time, very difficult to accept.
“Almost any dubious claim can be disproven in under a minute if you have access to a search engine,” he said. “However, verifying information requires us to engage in a lot of thinking. We know that humans are ‘cognitive misers’ by nature. We have a tendency to do as little thinking as possible. This is very efficient, but also leads us to make a lot of mistakes.”
William Stern said the first step is to break out of our echo chambers and to remember that political disagreements are completely normal and healthy.
“Talk to people you disagree with and treat them with respect,” he said. “The more you do, the more you will see each other as people rather than political enemies. You might be surprised by how reasonable someone with a completely opposing political opinion can be.”
Focusing on shared goals is another way to repair the divide, according to Stephanie Stern. We all benefit from stopping the spread of COVID-19 and when that’s realized, multi-leveled healing can take root. Examples from the top down can make a difference.
“People in positions of power at all levels should understand the responsibility they have to model behaviors that help us reach that goal, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” she said. “Modeling those behaviors to your friends and neighbors can help as well. As can modeling effective communication strategies. … We are not persuaded by insults, but rather by compassionate understanding combined with an emphasis on shared beliefs.”
Even if these sometimes feel like the worst of times, William Stern sees light at the end.
“But remember that we have had times of extreme division in the past,” he said. “We managed to come back together after fighting a civil war, so I’m confident that we can come back together from where we find ourselves now.”