The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer, but for many would-be campers this summer is shaping up to look a lot different than last. The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced many summer camps to rethink their annual getaways.
In April, one of Oklahoma’s most prestigious summer camps, the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, announced that it would be holding a virtual camp this summer instead of their typical two week, in-person camp.
“While we know this is the best decision for the health and safety of our OAI family, we are grieving right alongside our students, faculty and summer staff,” Julie Cohen, OSAI’s President and CEO, said at the time.
Other camps have been forced to close entirely. Among them Cameron University’s annual summer camps and the Great Plains Technology Center’s annual day camps.
According to Cameron University President John McArthur, Cameron chose to cancel its summer camps as it continued to formulate a plan for reopening. This summer’s semester will be conducted remotely as well.
At the Great Plains Technology Center, Marketing & Communications Coordinator Teresa Abram said summer classes were canceled due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, local Boy Scout and girl scout troops will have the opportunity to attend virtual camps this spring and our being encouraged to continue scouting at home.