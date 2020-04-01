ALTUS — The Jackson County Health Department will provide a COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic today in the south parking lot of Western Oklahoma State College, 2801 N. Main, Altus.
The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as long as supplies last. Because supplies are limited, the clinic is being limited to high risk residents, to include those with a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath. Participants should enter at the college’s far north entrance, off Main Street.
In order to be tested, participants must be an Oklahoma resident, 18 years of age or older, have a fever greater than 100.4 degrees and have a cough or shortness of breath. Only one person per household will be tested. Residents who know they have been in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days should NOT come in for testing.
The drive-through clinic is being offered by the health department in conjunction with the City of Altus, Jackson County Emergency Management, and other community partners.