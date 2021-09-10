Oklahoma State health officials have two points they are trying to get across to the public as the COVID-19 surge continues its crush.
The experts said the impact of the COVID-19 surge are from too low a level of vaccinations by the public and staffing shortages for clinical care hospital staffs to the verge of catastrophe.
On Thursday, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai and Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, along with Patti Davis, President & CEO of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, discussed the state of the monster that’s impacting Oklahoma in a Zoom meeting with journalists.
Frye offered his take on the first thing the public can do to counter the virus’ severity of impact.
“We need everyone working together to end this surge through vaccinations,” he said.
Reed relayed that 3,924,708 total doses of the vaccine have been administered and 1,776,861 or 49.9 percent of Oklahomans are fully-vaccinated. Fifty-six percent of the state’s adult population have taken the poke and 78.6 percent of the 65-and-older population are vaccinated.
As numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 have increased dramatically, Reed said vaccination makes sense in helping ease the healthcare burden.
“We’ve had a lot of people step up these past few months to get the vaccine,” he said. “You’re at risk of COVID-19 and especially the Delta variant if you’re not vaccinated.”
Reed said 93.9 percent of the state’s hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. More cryptically, he pointed to data showing that 98.1 percent of new patients are unvaccinated.
“Vaccines work and our hospital rates are preventable,” he said. “Getting vaccinated significantly reduces the chances you’ll be hospitalized.”
Nationwide, there are nearly 80,000 locations where free vaccines are being administered. However, nearly 80 million Americans have failed to get at least one vaccination.
Reed noted that in Oklahoma, 96 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were from unvaccinated people. There have been 86 total deaths of full-vaccinated people. Eighty-percent of those breakthrough cases resulting in death have been with those with significant comorbidities, he said. Eight-five percent of those were members of the 65-and-older population.
“Vaccination has proven to be the best protection,” he said. “It’s been a very small percentage of cases that ended in death that were vaccinated patients.”
The Mu variant is also beginning to make its presence known in Oklahoma, according to Dr. Pai. She said it’s not yet classified by the Centers for Disease Control but is considered a variant of interest by the World Health Organization and is being carefully tracked. Between May 20 and Aug. 10, there have been 13 isolates with the Mu variant.
Pai said there is a good defense from the virus.
“We are finding that vaccines are largely effective with variants with similar characteristics,” she said. Pai said her recommendation remains as it has: get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands, watch distance with others and, if ill from the virus, undergo monoclonal treatments.
Studies for recommending vaccinations for children between 5 and 11 years old are underway and she expects them to be finished and a recommendation made by the end of the year or the first of 2022.
Reed said the low vaccination rate for Oklahomans is worsening the second fire burning: staffing shortages at state hospitals. It offers another complex problem at a time riddled with them.
“It’s an unusually difficult issue to resolve,” he said. “It’s another reason we need Oklahomans to step up and get vaccinated.”
Capacity questions at hospitals hinges on the number of critical care nurses available at the hospitals, according to Davis. With lower numbers of staff, fewer patients can be served. But with short staffs, any lost due to the virus is too much take by stretching an already-overstretched load.
“We implore upon the public, if you haven’t had the vaccine, we encourage you to get it immediately,” she said.
The challenge, according to Reed, is “this is not an Oklahoma issue, this is a nationwide issue.” But we are in competition for a “very specific type of talent.” There’s extensive training to be able to work in critical care with those patients, he said.
“It’s not as easy as switching shifts among the nursing staff,” he said.
Davis said many hospitals are working with staffing agencies to find reinforcements for the frontlines. Oklahoma is one of many in this boat.
“We’re in a global market, it’s absolutely global,” she said. “We’re competing against every other state. It’s a limited supply with a whole lot of demand. There’s a limited amount of people trained for this type of care.”
Real-time data collection is another difficulty, according to Davis. Statistics are only as good as the last recorded day by the hospitals and they are “extremely challenged.” She said the data in the Health Department’s online dashboard will never be current. Even then, the information is dependent on the accuracy of the data and consistency from who is entering it into the system.
For all, patient-focused care is the core to the cause.
Frye said the Department of Health has set up its capabilities as if there has been a declaration of emergency, even though it has been lifted by governor.
But if staff shortages continue while COVID-19 cases surge, hospitals may be forced to take discussions of limited services into a state of action. This can include the postponement of elective surgeries, according to Davis.
“There are some surgical cases that can safely wait, but a lot of outpatient surgeries don’t need the same number of nurses or to have an overnight stay,” she said.
Davis said the hospitals are hoping to work with the Board of Nursing to find flexibility in what student nurses and retirees would be able to contribute to the efforts.
Frye said the state is having to look at both, the long and short game.
“Vaccination is the short game,” he said. “For the future of the state of Oklahoma, we need to increase the number of nurses in our state.”
Davis said staffing is an issue that existed before the pandemic. Critical care RNs can’t be made ready for the job quickly. She suggested there be a pipeline solution determined from education, to training, to be an on-duty medical profession.
“Oklahoma in a nursing shortage for the decade prior,” she said. “It takes a pandemic to really lay bare exactly how short we are.”
“We have to dedicate time and attention to be better prepared for the next crisis,” she said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.