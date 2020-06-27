The Comanche Nation Elder Center was put into quarantine this week.
According to a statement issued by the Comanche Nation, there was a possible exposure to someone with COVID-19 at the center, 1107 SW H. However, no employees have tested positive. The center is closed temporarily.
Brandie Combs, Region 5 Southwest District Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health said she has not been made aware of exposure at the building. She said that Lawton Indian Health Services and the Comanche Nation are serving as the point people with tribal cases and are working in conjunction with the Department of Health, she said.
The Comanche Nation is following Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines as a preventative measure to ensure safety.
If you have visited the elder center within the last week-and-a-half, you are encouraged to monitor for any signs or symptoms associated with the virus.
According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms: feer or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
You are encouraged to look for emergency warning signs of COVID-19 and, if showing signs, seek immediate medical care: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face.
Due to concerns about COVID-19’s spread, the tribe’s leadership has determined that the Comanche Nation Water Park and Nations of Fun will be closed this summer season, according to a statement by the tribe’s administration. As the number of cases of the virus continue to grow in the state, it was determined this was the best course of action to avoid contributing to those numbers.