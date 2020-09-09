COVID-19 has claimed a casualty to a Lawton tradition. But its spirit will continue with support from the community.
Due to the pandemic, the Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS has made the decision to cancel its annual Pancake Days, said board member Kyle Cabelka.
“It is with great regret,” he said.
Pancake Days is an annual fundraiser for AMBUCS held in early November. It is also the biggest fundraising opportunity for Lawton AMBUCS, Cabelka said.
“The primary purpose of AMBUCS is to inspire people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence, through a nationwide network of volunteer chapters, by providing Amtryke adaptive trykes, scholarships and many other forms of community service to include residential ramps for mobility challenged citizens,” he said. “Last year Lawton AMBUCS built over 40 ramps for citizens of Southwest Oklahoma and donated multiple trykes. Without the money raised through Pancake Days, Lawton AMBUCS community service opportunities will suffer.”
But on Thursday, you can continue to lend your support to this and other area non-profits. Donating through Texoma Gives, an initiative that provides an online location to find and support nonprofit organizations whose missions align with your passion.
“Texoma Gives is a single 16-hour day of giving for Texoma area nonprofits,” Cabelka said.
To learn more about Texoma Gives, go to: https://www.facebook.com/lawtonambucs.
If you would like to donate to Lawton AMBUCS or any other area non-profit through Texoma Gives, go to: