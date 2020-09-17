COVID-19 has claimed this year’s Comanche Nation Fair.
Following deliberations and discussions, the Comanche Fair Board officers decided it was in the best interest of the community to cancel the 29th Annual Comanche Nation Fair which had been scheduled for this weekend.
According to a statement from the Fair Board:
“With the COVID-19 pandemic numbers rising, the officers felt that it was in the best interest of our tribal elders, children, dancers, vendors, guests and employees that we take the proper precautions in regard to health and safety of our community.”