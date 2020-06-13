In the absence of the usual postwide Army birthday celebration due to the COVID-19 crisis, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery (FA) conducted a smaller, more intimate one of its own Friday.
“Today marks a 245-year legacy of sacrifice and service to our nation,” said Capt. Alexander N. Sargeant, executive officer of Delta Battery, 1-79 FA, after welcoming attendees to the event.
Following an invocation by 1-79 FA Chaplain (Capt.) Tanya K. Bindernagel and the playing of the national anthem, Sargeant set the tone for the occasion:
“On June 14, 1775, a small band of patriots joined together to fight for a set of ideals. Those ideals were nothing less than revolutionary. Today we continue to defend our country and our democratic ideals with an all-volunteer force.
“Soldiers today and 245 years ago alike, responded to something we refer to as the call of duty. Serving one’s country is a noble calling, and I believe, among life’s greatest work. Nothing illustrates our nation’s commitment more than putting our boots on the ground where they are needed.
“During the Revolutionary War, America’s first army was armed with little more than hunting muskets. Most enlistees had no uniforms. Gunpowder was scarce, and for too many boots were a luxury. Those soldiers had little more than those ideals to sustain them.
“Today’s Army is the best-trained, best-equipped, best-led and most capable army in our history. We continue to take on many challenges that we face today with extraordinary skill and devotion. You can be proud of the fact that today our soldiers have boots on the ground in more than 120 countries, and we continue to play a vital role in the Global War on Terror.
“As many of you already know, the United States Army is frequently listed as the most respected institution in the country. Today, hundreds of thousands of soldiers of the United States Army are deployed, stationed forward or securing the homeland. Our army remains the premier land-power in the world today and will remain so primarily because of the courageous men and women who proudly wear the uniform.
“In the winter of 1776, with thousands of soldiers’ enlistments about to expire, the fate of our fledgling nation uncertain, Thomas Paine wrote, ‘These are the times that try men’s souls; the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from service of his country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.’
“One hundred seventy years later, our nation was again at war, but we met the challenge there, too. The men and women who fought the Second World War are often referred to as ‘The Greatest Generation.’
“Just as Pearl Harbor was the call to arms for their generation, the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, serve as the call of duty for today’s generation. And just as America’s soldiers helped win the Second World War, so too will this generation, the grandsons and granddaughters of ‘the Greatest Generation,’ help win the Global War on Terror.”
His message concluded with President John F. Kennedy’s speech ending with the oft-quoted “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
Lt. Col. Eric J. Kunak, commander of 1-79 FA, thanked the command sergeants major of the Fires Center of Excellence and 434th FA Brigade for taking the time to help celebrate.
“For the young soldiers that we have, this is important to see, because these are traditions that you’ll be able to continue for the next 30 years,” Kunak said. “One thing about the Army that I love so much is that we all share common values. We have the same core vision. We have the drive and the necessity to strive for excellence. These are all things that the Army does to build a winning team.
“There’s a campaign right now, “This Is My Squad.” But today, in 245 years of Army history, this is the Army squad, and I am humbled to be the battalion commander of this great battalion,” he said.
1-79 FA Command Sgt. Maj. Justin M. Stewart took as his topic, “Why we serve.”
“I think it’s in the room right now. It’s our soldiers, it’s our (Department of the Army) civilians, it’s our family. We serve in the common defense of our nation …
“This nation was founded in strife and conflict, and it continues to experience that now. From COVID pandemic to defense of the constitutional rights inside our Constitution, we’re experiencing it every day. We overcome together.”
With that, 1-79 FA brought forward its youngest and oldest soldiers to cut the Army birthday cake.
The youngest, Pvt. Andrew R. Horsman, 20, of Scoxsackie, N.Y., is now in the personnel section of Alpha Battery, 1-79th FA. He said he joined the Army “to serve and protect the country, to defend our freedoms.” He graduated from Basic Combat Training in November 2019 and Advanced Individual Training in January. His military occupational specialty is human resources specialist, and he’s making use of that in his present assignment.
Horsman said he enjoyed cutting the cake, and it was a good experience.
The oldest was Sgt. 1st Class Torrance V. Edwards, 45, who has served in the Army for 21 years. He is the non-commissioned officer in charge of plans and operations for Headquarters, 1-79 FA, a basic training battalion charged with turning raw recruits into disciplined soldiers over the course of 10 weeks.