COVID-19 continues to surge in Southwest Oklahoma, causing local and area hospitals to run out of bed space.
After what seemed like a bit of control over the pandemic was gained in Southwest Oklahoma, things have surged again, according to Brandie Combs, Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 5 County Health. She’s director of a coverage area that includes Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Washita counties.
The district, recognized by the Department of Homeland Security as Region 5, had 133 active cases within its boundaries on July 13. According to statistics from Combs, numbers surged to a high of 973 active cases on Sept. 7. A week later, the numbers dropped slightly to 918 total cases. Fresh numbers are due later this week.
Combs said from what she’s seen is that, while the state has had a slight drop in its 7-day average cases, Southwest Oklahoma has not.
“Cases aren’t dropping at the rate we’re seeing at the state,” she said. “Hospitalizations are the biggest indicators.”
Area hospitals continue to face an overwhelming number of cases, mainly among the unvaccinated, according to Combs. The 3-day average hospitalizations per region showed 179 hospitalizations with 46 patients in ICU.
According to data released by Comanche County Memorial Hospital, as of Sept. 20, the hospital had zero open beds with 22 patients awaiting an open bed. There were 48 COVID patients in the hospital, with 38 unvaccinated, three partially vaccinated, and two with unknown vaccination status. Thirteen of those COVID patients were in ICU and 11 of the ICU patients were unvaccinated. Thirty-five of the 48 COVID patients required mechanical breathing assistance. The total percentage of unvaccinated COVID patients was 79 percent.
In Stephens County, Duncan Regional Hospital is facing a similar situation. According to data released on Tuesday, the hospital had 31 COVID-19 patients, seven of which were in ICU, with eight on ventilators and 83 percent of all COVID-19 patients admitted since Aug. 1 unvaccinated.
Combs said the cases in the community that end with hospitalization has maxed capacity. It’s causing people with non-COVID-related emergencies to have to find treatment at a hospital miles or even states away. She said a relative had to go to Amarillo, Texas, to receive hospital care for a non-virus case.
“We don’t have hospital beds,” she said. “Our hospitalizations are higher than any other area outside of Oklahoma City and Tulsa.”
Bed space available at hospitals depends on the number of nursing and medical staff available to treat patients. Combs said sometimes there will be a wing closed at a hospital but it can’t be opened because there aren’t enough people to work it. It’s a matter of man and woman power.
“We have no reason to manipulate the numbers to make the numbers look worse than it is,” she said. “It is this bad.”
Southwest Oklahoma continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant makes its way through the area’s communities. Medical professionals continue to push for residents to get vaccinated as they see the numbers of unvaccinated individuals with severe cases of COVID-19 climb daily.
Combs said it comes down to simple math. Of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital, she said between the upper-80 to over 90 percent are the unvaccinated. Last week, Oklahoma was fifth in the country for number of deaths per capita in a 7-day period.
“Vaccinated patients aren’t dying in the hospital, they’re going home,” she said. “There’s not any argument about vaccines reducing deaths and hospitalizations.”
Combs said the hospitalization data offers the clearest window from which to peer into how COVID-19 is affecting the population. There are many testing opportunities available, including at-home kits. Others may feel ill and stay home but recover without testing or being hospitalized. Those cases aren’t necessarily reported.
“When you think about cases, honestly, the numbers we’re reporting are just the tip of the iceberg,” she said.
Combs returned to her best response for battling COVID-19 and surviving.
“We offer vaccines Monday through Friday at the Health Department, no appointments necessary, just walk on in,” she said.
— Additional reporting by Gary Reddin, staff writer.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
