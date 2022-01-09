With more than 6,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Oklahoma, the trend of the post-holiday surge is cresting.
Officials cite the importance of vaccines and boosters to combat the worst effects of the virus.
With Friday’s confirmation of 6,438 new cases, it was the second day in a row for the state to top 6,000 new cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There are just over 39,000 active cases statewide.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported 21 new deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, pushing Oklahoma’s total deaths to 12,592.
Among those hardest hit are residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to Brandie Combs, District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
Combs manages and supervises all county health department staff, programs, and local finances for nine county health departments in Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Washita counties, throughout Southwest Oklahoma.
In Southwest Oklahoma, case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing, Combs said. On Friday, the 7-day average of cases was 977 with 83 hospitalizations. Not all is bad, regarding the numbers, when you look at their source, she said.
Case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing.
“Omicron appears to spread more easily,” she said, “but thankfully doesn’t seem to cause severe illness that requires hospitalizations.”
However, when it comes to long-term care and medical facilities, it’s not just the residents but also the staff who are falling victim to the virus, said Dr. LaTrina Frazier, Assistant Deputy Commissioner for Protective Health Services. She is over the regulatory branch for facilities with the Department of Health.
“We have seen an increase in the reported number of LTC staff testing positive,” she said. “We have also seen breakthrough cases in the nursing facilities, as well.”
This, too, is affecting hospitals that are already at capacity due to the impact of COVID-19 on top of normal medical issues, Combs said. Already understaffed for the specialized care needed, it’s another hit taken at the worst time.
Combs continued repeating her mantra that vaccination offers the best defense you can have. Coupled with masking, social distancing and good hygiene practices, while you may still become infected with the virus, the consequences to your health are far less damaging.
But once you are vaccinated, it’s important to follow-up with the booster vaccine, Combs said.
“Booster vaccines are critical to protecting the individual and the community,” she said. “Currently, we have several residents in Southwest Oklahoma eligible to receive their booster vaccine but have not received the booster.”
Combs said you are considered “up to date” or fully-vaccinated if you have received the two primary doses of Pfizer or Moderna or single dose of Janseen and a booster dose 6 months after the primary series.
“You are considered protected immediately after receiving the booster dose,” she said. “There isn’t a two week waiting period.”
The follow-up booster shots haven’t been taken advantage of enough. Over 50 percent of the Southwest Oklahomans eligible for the booster have not received them, Combs said: Caddo County, 56 percent; Comanche County, 58 percent; Cotton County, 56 percent; Greer County, 56 percent; Harmon County, 53 percent; Jackson County, 59 percent; Kiowa County, 52 percent; and Tillman County, 56 percent.
Vaccines are available at many locations throughout the state and specifically at every county health department. To identify a location to receive a vaccine visit www.vaccines.gov.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.