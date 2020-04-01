Private labs to comply with reports
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner of Health Gary Cox sent a letter Monday to remind Oklahoma’s private labs that COVID-19 is a disease immediately reportable to the department.
In his letter, Cox urged private labs to comply with state statute imposed in March by reporting positive and negative COVID-19 test results to ensure the agency has the full picture of the virus’ impact in Oklahoma.
“The Oklahoma State Department of Health is committed to delivering as much transparent data to the public on COVID-19 as state and federal law allows, and it is critical for private labs to help us achieve this mission by reporting daily to the agency both the positive and negative COVID-19 test results to achieve a complete picture of this virus’ impact,” said Cox.
Monday, the state health department began providing a list of the agency’s private lab partnerships and each lab’s processing capacity for COVID-19 tests in the daily COVID-19 report.
Child Advocacy chats will start
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy will begin a series of online Weekly Child Advocacy Chats, starting today.
“The idea is to make sure Oklahomans have access to important news relating to the primary issues of the day that have an impact on the state’s children,” said Joe Dorman, OICA’s chief executive officer. “We intend to bring together healthcare professionals, key decision-makers, and subject matter experts to the chats, giving Oklahomans a chance to hear from them and ask questions.”
The first chat will begin at 11:45 a.m. today in a teleconference across the Zoom internet platform. Plans are to expand the chats to other communications platforms in the weeks ahead.
Joining Dorman for the first chat will be: Dr. Vamsi Kaliki, pediatric critical care physician at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center and a member of the OICA Board of Directors; Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma State Secretary of Commerce and Non-profits; and Sheri Dickerson, Oklahoma field director/state consultant for Census Counts Campaign.
Topics for the teleconference will be the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on families and the state’s economy, as well as the U.S. Census. Today is Census Day, the day by which families should have completed their census surveys.
Participation in the Weekly Child Advocacy Chat is free, but participants must register by going to oica.org and sign up in the popup box that will appear on their computer screens or by selecting Sign Up for Weekly Child Advocacy Chat in the main menu.
