U.S. Dept. of Education grants waivers
The U.S. Department of Education (USDE) has granted preliminary approval of Oklahoma waivers allowing public school districts greater flexibility in the spending of existing federal funds.
Less than 24 hours after State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the request, the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) received notification by USDE that it had been approved.
The waivers allow schools to repurpose existing K-12 education funds for a number of COVID-19-related matters, including technology infrastructure and teacher training on distance learning.
Oklahoma districts may immediately begin implementing matters authorized under the waiver. Waivers include:
• Section 1127(b) of Title I, Part A of the ESEA (the Elementary and Secondary Act of 1965) allowing the SEA to waive the 15% carryover limitation in ESEA section 1127(a) for FY 2019 Title I, Part A funds more than once every three years.
• Section 421(b) of the General Education Provisions Act (GEPA) to extend the period of availability of FY 2018 funds for programs in which an School Education Authority (SEA) participates under its approved consolidated State plan until September 30, 2021, namely Title I, Parts A-D, Title II, Title III, Part A, Title IV, Parts A-B, Title V, Part B programs, and the McKinney-Vento Homeless Children and Youth program.
• Section 4106(d) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA requiring an LEA to have a needs assessment to justify the use of funds for the 2019-20 school year.
• Section 4106(e)(2)(C), (D), and (E) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA with respect to content-area spending requirements (i.e., 20% for well-rounded education, 20% for safe and healthy schools, etc.).
• Section 4109(b) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA with respect to the spending limitation for technology infrastructure (i.e., prohibiting more than 15% of funds for purchasing technology infrastructure, including devices, equipment, and software applications.
• Section 8101(42) of the ESEA, to waive the definition of “professional development” which might otherwise limit the ability to quickly train school leaders and teachers on topics like effective distance learning practices.
Private labs report 11,000 negative tests
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday that more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 tests were processed by private labs dating back to early February.
Due to this newly reported data, the department had identified 13,148 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Oklahoma to date, as of Monday.
“New numbers provided by private labs demonstrate that COVID-19 testing in Oklahoma has been tenfold than what the state could previously report,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox. “Private labs have been diligent in reporting positive COVID-19 tests throughout this pandemic in Oklahoma, but it was critical to also receive their negative numbers to understand the full scope of testing. We appreciate the strong partnership of Oklahoma’s private labs that are processing significant volumes of COVID-19 tests on a daily basis.”
Last week, Cox issued a letter to remind private labs that the state had designated COVID-19 in early March a disease that is immediately reportable to OSDH. In his letter, Cox urged private labs to comply with state statute by reporting both positive COVID-19 test results and negative COVID-19 test results to ensure the agency has the full picture of the virus’ impact in Oklahoma.
======
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response to COVID-19.
Lezlie Carter, Oklahoma medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) state coordinator, said volunteers are needed to serve in multiple capacities, but there is an increased need for those with medical training. Licensed medical professionals may be needed to assist with triage, supplementing hospital personnel, monitoring critical patients, assisting with transporting patients and providing critical care in the field.
Other functions include specialty services such as the Stress Response Team, where licensed mental health professionals provide behavioral and emotional support at hospitals, shelters, phone banks, community outreach teams, first responders and more.
Volunteers without medical training are needed for warehouse support, record keeping and administrative duties. All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in Oklahoma, agree to a comprehensive background check and complete the OKMRC training.
Coordinated through the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the OKMRC is the state’s only medical and public health volunteer program comprised of specialty teams and county units operating under the authority of local county health departments. The program has an established system to identify, train and organize medical and public health professionals, as well as volunteers from the public to supplement and support ongoing response operations and personnel.
Additional information is available at okmrc.org.
======