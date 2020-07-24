COVID-19 Alert System
The COVID-19 Alert System set into place by the State Board of Education for school districts throughout Oklahoma is aligned with the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s color-coded chart that highlights counties by color, depending on their level of positive COVID-19 cases.
The school chart also uses four colors: green (less than 1.43 positive cases per 100,000 population), yellow (1.43 to 14.39 cases per 100,000); orange level 1 (14.39 to 25 cases per 100,000) and orange level 2 (25 to 50 cases per 100,000); and red, more than 50 cases per 100,000.
School board members voted Thursday to make guidelines at each level recommendations, rather than mandates. Recommendations for each level:
GREEN: In-person instruction is recommended. Masks are highly recommended, with limits placed on visitors to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in a school. Activities may proceed with caution.
YELLOW: In-person instruction is allowed, but masks are recommended for students in grades four through 12, teachers and staff, and for students in Pre-kindergarten through grade three only when students are in hallways and common areas.
•Exceptions for masks are permitted for eating, nap times, recess and PE classes, if social distancing is possible. Visitors should be limited to people such as emergency personnel and those who need to enroll, to limit interaction with students. It is recommended that gatherings be limited.
ORANGE LEVEL 1: It is recommended that districts use alternative schedules to ensure they can spread out students, with options to include alternate weeks, rotations or hybrid models that encourage distance learning. The goal is to maximize social distancing by bringing down the number of students in buildings. The emphasis for students engaging in in-person learning environments is on special needs students and those who cannot be served remotely. District personnel may continue to work on campus. Masks are suggested for all students, teachers and staff, with exceptions provided for meals, nap time, recess, PE classes and those who may not wear masks for safety reasons. Buildings would not host extracurricular activities when social distancing is not possible.
ORANGE LEVEL 2: Most details are the same as Level 1, but student populations within schools would be 25 percent of the building’s capacity. Distance learning would be encouraged. Buildings would not be used for any extracurricular or public gatherings.
RED: Distance learning for almost all students. The allowable student population in buildings would be reduced to 15 percent of capacity.
•State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said by age 10, students get and transmit COVID-19 at the same viral load as adults. She said the state is relying on guidance from pediatricians and epidemiologists who say it is permissible for younger children (Pre-kindergarten through third grade) to remove their masks if they stay in a classroom.
