As of Monday, March 16.
10 persons in Oklahoma had tested positive for COVID-19
174 persons had tested negative
1 person in Jackson County tested positive
No deaths have been reported in Oklahoma
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 2:27 am
As of Monday, March 16.
10 persons in Oklahoma had tested positive for COVID-19
174 persons had tested negative
1 person in Jackson County tested positive
No deaths have been reported in Oklahoma
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health