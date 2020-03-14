Brandie Combs, regional director of the Comanche County Health Department offered information about COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus:
• As of Friday, Oklahoma has had three positive cases of COVID-19: two in Tulsa and an airman stationed at Altus Air Force Base. The patient suffering from the first confirmed case in Oklahoma has recovered, Combs said. There has not been a death from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
• Oklahoma has less than 1,000 test kits to test for COVID-19. Epidemiologists at the Oklahoma State Department of Health decide who will be tested for COVID-19, based on specific criteria being met. “We can’t test everybody who wants it,” Combs said.
• Coronavirus is not new. It is the strain (COVID-19) that is.
• Infection is spread through water droplets. “If I am not in direct contact with you, you are not at risk,” Combs said. That is why social distancing — literally, keeping a specific number of feet away from people — is important. The recommended distance is 6 feet.
• COVID-19 has 4-7 day incubation period.
• There are only four states without a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
• Recovered means someone has tested negative twice. Within two weeks of symptoms disappearing, a patient is tested, then retested a second time. Two negative test results mean you have recovered.
• Oklahoma’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient, who has recovered, self-quarantined at home. Combs said 80 to 85 percent of those who test positive can self-quarantine at home, a statistic is similar to what health care professionals see with the flu.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health staffers man a COVID-19 information line, (877) 215-8336, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends. The web site is ok.gov/health/