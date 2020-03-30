ANADARKO – Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 has caused the upcoming Apache Tribe of Oklahoma to be postponed.
Apache Election Board Secretary Raquel Wildes said there have been several calls and emails from concerned tribal members and tribal elders who are unable to get out of their homes due to the ‘Shelter in Place’ order issued by the State of Oklahoma. She said that what’s most important at the moment is to protect tribal members, elders, children/grandchildren, and the communities.
“Due to the confirmed case of Covid-19 in Anadarko and the Town/City of Emergency issued by Anadarko, Apache and Fort Cobb the Apache Tribal Election Board has no option but to postpone the April 4, 2020 General Election until further notice,” she said.
Wildes said the tribe is unable to use its buildings for polling sites in Anadarko, Apache and Fort Cobb due to the State of Emergency.
“Not only would we not have buildings for our polling sites for voting, we would also be in violation of the Town/City of Emergency orders issued by; Anadarko, Apache and Fort Cobb,” she said. “We feel it is very important at this time that we follow all orders issued by the State, City and Towns to help protect everyone and stop the spreading of the Covid-19 virus.”
When operations resume at a sense of normalcy, the General Election will be rescheduled and the public will be notified, Wildes said.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Apache Election Board 405-659-8805.