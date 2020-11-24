The Comanche County Courthouse will close to the public Thursday until until Jan. 4, 2021, due to an increase in COVID-19 exposure.
District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens announced the decision Monday after a meeting with other county elected officials.
“With the spike in COVID-19 cases and the risk to the taxpayers, public and employees, we’re taking precautions ahead of time to limit the spread and avoid further contamination,” Owens said. “It’s for the safety of the taxpayers and employees.”
Owens, whose district includes the courthouse, said although the building is closing to the public, government operations will still go on, similar to the measures taken last spring at the height of the pandemic. Owens said another meeting will take place Dec. 28 with elected officials to determine if further restrictions or an extension to the closure will be necessary.
Court Clerk Robert Morales said his office, which includes marriage license, criminal records, court payments and dockets, will conduct business as usual; however, the office will remain closed to the public except on a limited basis.
Small claims court will no longer hear new cases, Morales said. Plaintiffs scheduled for hearings during the closure will be notified of date and time changes to current cases. New cases can be dropped off in a drop box just inside the west entrance to the courthouse.
Morales said protective orders and hearings will be in person but criminal cases and arraignments will continue virtually.
Following the earlier protocols instituted this year, judges will post the day’s continuances and following hearing dates to the courthouse doors or check OSCN.net for any changes to court orders. Attorneys and defendants also will have access to in/out and drop boxes for paperwork inside the west entrance to the courthouse.
Criminal payments can be made through OSCN.net, or in a drop box located in the west entrance to the courthouse, Morales said. For drop box payments, Morales said only cashiers checks or money orders will be accepted. He suggested payers not use cash. Payments with a credit card will be accepted over the phone; however, callers could be in for a long hold time and should be prepared for that.
County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley said all tax payments can be made online or in drop boxes located inside the west entrance to the courthouse.
“We strongly recommend mailing in your statement or paying online,” Brantley said. “We’re here to answer the phone if anyone has questions. If they need a receipt after they mail it in, we can help with that over the phone.”
District Attorney Fred Smith said his office will continue to prosecute cases; however, most paperwork including filings will be done through drop boxes.
Amy Sims, election board secretary said those filing to run in the school board election may still come in to request the paperwork and can drop the paperwork off during normal business hours Dec. 7-9. She does not recommend mailing the filings in because she cannot accept them before or after those days.
Owens said the courthouse offices will continue on as usual, albeit closed to the public.
“Just about anything you can do in person, you can do over the phone,” he said.
Due to incorrect information being provided to The Constitution, a story in Sunday’s edition of The Lawton Constitution said the closure would be through Jan. 24, 2021.