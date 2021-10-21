The Comanche County Courthouse is rescinding its mandatory mask requirement effective Friday, according to the Comanche County Office of Emergency Management.
The mask requirements were put back in place in mid-September by the Comanche County Commissioners due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Mandatory temperature checks are also being discontinued.
Visitors are still asked to refrain from visiting if they are not feeling well and social distancing inside the courthouse will continue to be enforced.