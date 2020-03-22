Coronavirus concerns have infected the judicial process.
With the State of Emergency causing the closing of the Comanche County Courthouse, new procedures will be taking effect Monday morning. Although the protocols won’t stop the court process, it will slow it considerably.
Comanche County First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said that there will be at least two judges at the court all day every day, one a District Judge, the other a Special District Judge. There will be daily arraignments at 2 p.m. Defendants won’t physically be in the courtrooms.
“Everything is done of video if the person is in custody,” he said. “Arraignments may not always happen at 2 p.m. The jail only has one room that has a camera that connects with the courthouse, although all judges have TVs with cameras in their courts.”
A setback to the expedition of swift justice will be other cases. It will slow down the gears. That means there will be a lot of cases pushed forward, according to Cabelka.
“We can’t do pleas or preliminary hearings if arraignments are going on,” he said. “Even though we’re going to have two judges here, everything on the dockets are going to be automatically continued.”
Cabelka said the slow up following the Thursday beginning of closure to the courthouse is due to limited staff that will be on duty as well people’s inability to physically come into the court. There were already hiccups on Friday.
“What happened today, we had a couple of felony ATRs (alternative to revocation) hearings and people came to the courthouse, found the doors were locked and had to call a judge to see if they were still on the schedule,” he said. “When they let them in they were kept in the jury assembly room. The cases were continued, and they were sent on their way.”
There have been suggestions by judges to post the day’s continuances and following hearing dates to the courthouse doors and it would be up to the defendants to show up and follow up for the information, Cabelka said. The drawback is the validity of notice given to the defendants.
“My problem comes in May if they don’t show up for a hearing,” he said. “Am I justified in filing an arrest warrant if they didn’t know to be here?”
With a skeleton crew in every office in the courthouse, its been fortunate that Lawton Police have modified its strategy for arrests during the State of Emergency, limiting its arrests to primarily felony cases. Cabeka said “crime is still going to be committed.” Constitutional rights trump the need to incarcerate for every cases until the initial appearance.
“You can’t have people stay in jail for three weeks just to see a judge,” he said. “The cases presented this week have gone dramatically down and that will probably be a continuing trend.”
Cabelka said the District Attorney’s office continues to have attorneys and staff working to cover the cases. But many members of the DA’s team are using sick leave to offset for time off.