The Comanche County Courthouse will reopen to the public June 1, county commissioners formally decided Tuesday.
Commissioners signed a resolution specifying the building would reopen, but visitors, employees and contractors are being asked to fill out and sign a self-assessment questionnaire asking them whether they have symptoms of COVID-19 or been around anyone who has the virus.
The courthouse in downtown Lawton has been closed to the general public since March 19, although county offices have continued to operate and have been available to residents under special circumstances or by appointment. In recent weeks, Comanche County Commissioners, led by Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens, have agreed the county will follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely Plan and its three-phase reopening of businesses, to include restaurants, sports venues and bars.
Oklahoma is slated to move to Phase 3 June 1, if new cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 remain manageable, Stitt has said.
Commissioners said last week that they would reopen the courthouse the same day, but continued discussing the criteria that would govern those inside the courthouse. District judges announced last week they would have their own set of criteria for those who were inside their courtrooms, to include a provision mandating masks or facial coverings.
Commissioners are not mandating masks for the courthouse at large, but did say that employees, contractors and visitors “are strongly encouraged to properly wear a mask/facial covering that covers the nose and mouth”.... The City of Lawton has the same criteria for Lawton City Hall, which reopened to the public earlier this month.
Visitors to the courthouse already must enter the courthouse at its west side entrance, where deputies from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office do security screenings on most before they are allowed inside the facility. Those deputies also will ask visitors questions about symptoms, if those people coming into the courthouse do not complete voluntary and confidential self-assessment forms that are specified to employees, contractors and visitors.
While the form is voluntary, it also notes that failure to fully complete the form may result in denied access to county facilities.
The forms include questions about travel, to include whether the person has traveled out of state in the last 2 weeks and where and how; whether the person has symptoms of COVID-19; or whether they have been in contact with those with COVID-19 symptoms (deputies will ask the same questions). Employees are warned that if their answers change at any time, they must notify their employer, may be asked to complete additional forms, and may be limited or restricted from specific county facilities.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe said civil and non-jury criminal hearings and other legal matters may begin June 1 with restrictions (civil and criminal jury trials are delayed until Sept. 28, unless directed by court order). Those restrictions include a limit of no more than 10 people inside a courtroom, including the judge and court personnel; and social distancing requirements. In addition, face coverings that cover the nose and mouth are required for anyone entering the courtroom.
Judges and the courthouse at large also continue to urge everyone who is able to conduct business by telephone or, for courtrooms, videoconference.