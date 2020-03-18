The Oklahoma Supreme Court has issued guidelines for operation of all district courts within Oklahoma, in the wake of the executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
All district courts in Oklahoma shall immediately cancel all jury terms for the next 30 days and release jurors from service. No additional jurors shall be summoned without approval of the Chief Justice. All civil, criminal and juvenile jury trials shall be continued to the next available jury dockets.
Subject only to constitutional limitations, all deadlines and procedures whether prescribed by statute, rule or order in any civil, juvenile or criminal case, shall be suspended for 30 days. This suspension also applies to appellate rules and procedures for the Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Court of Civil Appeals.
In any civil case, the statute of limitations shall be extended for 30 days.
Subject only to constitutional limitations, assigned judges should reschedule all non-jury trial settings, hearings, and pretrial settings. Emergency matters, arraignments, bond hearings, and required proceedings of any kind shall be handled on a case by case basis by the assigned judge. Judges shall use remote participation to the extent possible. The use of email, fax and drop boxes for acceptance of written materials is encouraged, except that the use of email may not be used for appellate filings at this time. If any party or counsel objects to a continuance of any matter, assigned judges are encouraged to hold hearings in the same manner as emergency matters.
The following persons are prohibited from entering any courtroom, court clerk’s office, judges’ offices, jury room or other facility used by the district courts: those diagnosed with or have direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19; those with symptoms such as fever, severe cough, or shortness of breath; those who have traveled to any country outside of the U.S. in the past 14 days, and those with whom they live or have had close contact; and those who are quarantined or isolated by any doctor or who voluntarily quarantine.
Those who fall into those categories and are scheduled for a court appearance or are seeking emergency relief should contact their attorney. Those without should call the court clerk’s office in the county where they are required to appear.
All courts may limit the number of persons who may enter any courtroom, judges’ or clerk’s office, jury room or any other facility used by the district courts.