Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales is warning Comanche County residents to beware of scams that officials expect to begin as residents begin receiving summons for jury duty.

Comanche County District Court’s new jury term is slated to begin later this month, and if past dockets are an indication, residents will begin receiving scam calls threatening legal action against those who ignored their summons and now have bench warrants for their arrests.

Recommended for you