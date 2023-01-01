Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales is warning Comanche County residents to beware of scams that officials expect to begin as residents begin receiving summons for jury duty.
Comanche County District Court’s new jury term is slated to begin later this month, and if past dockets are an indication, residents will begin receiving scam calls threatening legal action against those who ignored their summons and now have bench warrants for their arrests.
Morales said such scam calls typically pretend to be from either his office or the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, telling those who have been targeted that they ignored a court summons to serve on jury duty and face legal consequences for their non-appearance. The callers — who may spoof the phone numbers of his office and the sheriff’s office, meaning those numbers will appear on their caller ID — claim such legal actions can be negated by paying restitution and direct how that payment can be made.
Morales said such claims are false.
“We do not call people,” he said, explaining his office’s business is not conducted by telephone.
Morales said residents who receive such calls should report them to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, 353-4280, or Lawton Police Department, 581-3270.