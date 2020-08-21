CARNEGIE — The Chief Magistrate of the Court of Indian Offenses (CFR Court) ruled Wednesday that the Kiowa Tribal chairman wasn’t afforded due process in a recent impeachment hearing and granted an injunction to stop the proceedings in their current form.
Shannon L. Edwards ruled that the tribe’s seven legislators are enjoined from continuing an impeachment hearing against Chairman Matthew Komalty begun July 30. A temporary injunction was granted by Edwards that day and halted the hearing as the legislators were determining their verdict.
The ruling follows an Aug. 5 hearing where Edwards was briefed on the issues.
“The hearing was held and the matter is ripe for decision,” Edwards wrote.
In her 13-page decision, Edwards ordered the legislature to properly pass the Articles of Impeachment and notice of the charges, the witnesses and evidence, and official rules of procedure and provide them to Komalty. When those measures are met, the legislature is free to hold its impeachment hearing. She said the chairman would suffer “irreparable harm” if the process had continued in the manner it had been.
The legislature is also free to appeal the decision, according to Edwards. However, the judge wrote that it would probably bring closure to the matter more quickly with compliance with her order.
The importance of due process was highlighted by Edwards. She noted her concerns that the seriousness of the impeachment process was countered by a haphazard approach during the time of a pandemic. The Tribe’s constitution calls for the process to extend no longer than 90 days.
“The Court is hopeful the parties will prioritize the health of leadership, the Tribe’s employees, and the Kiowa Community in convening the next hearing,” Edwards wrote.
The legislature voted unanimously to issue the Articles of Impeachment on June 23 and gave Komalty 30 days notice of the hearing. They approved five charges against Komalty centering on allegations of failure to follow the Kiowa Tribe Constitution of 2017, including his plan to distribute $19.7 million in CARES Act funds received by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to assist with COVID-19 relief.
When Komalty filed for the temporary injunction, one of his motions for just cause included his concern that “at least two of the legislators tested positive for the virus,” according to a prior statement.
By Aug. 14, the Tribe reported that over 40 tribal members have contracted COVID-19. District No. 1 Legislator Angela Chaddlesone-McCarthy, Speaker of the Legislature, has since been hospitalized with the virus. She was unavailable for comment regarding the judge’s ruling.
Among the contention between the executive and legislative branches is the tribe’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget, which didn’t account for the COVID money. After Komalty’s budget failed to pass on July 18, he blamed it on the legislators campaigning to vote it down.
Tribal voters will determine the fate of the legislature’s proposed budget during voting Saturday. The legislature’s budget includes the CARES Act funding as well as a $1,000 per tribal member distribution.
