TULSA — The state Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to require a Tulsa judge order BOK Center management follow COVID-19 “mandatory social distancing guidelines” during President Donald Trump’s campaign rally this weekend, according to a story posted on the Tulsa World website.
The decision appears to end an attempt by two Greenwood businesses and two individuals to require BOK Center management to enforce COVID-19 social distancing and other measures designed to limit the spread of the deadly virus ahead of Trump’s rally Saturday.