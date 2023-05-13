As the time nears for the June Comanche County jury trial docket to begin, the court clerk has seen the return of an old scam.
Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales is reminding people to be wary of a scam’s resurgence. In July 2020 and, again in February 2022, people reported receiving calls from his office regarding an arrest warrant for missing jury duty, or for any other court-related matter.
“We had a lady come in at 5 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) and she was in a panic,” he said. “I feel so bad for her.”
Typically, a phone call will come in and it will show up on the caller ID as the court clerk’s office number, according to Morales. More likely than not, it’s someone using a tool to spoof his office’s number.
Messages left on recipients’ voicemails reflecting they have an active arrest warrant for missing jury duty, as an example, Morales said.
The best way to recognize the scam, according to the court clerk, is to remember Morales’ office doesn’t conduct business by phone. The best response is to never give out your personal information, he said.
“We have summons going out soon for the next docket,” he said, “and I don’t want anyone to fall for it.”
Morales said if you’re suspicious about one of these calls, call his office at 580-355-4017.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.