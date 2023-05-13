As the time nears for the June Comanche County jury trial docket to begin, the court clerk has seen the return of an old scam.

Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales is reminding people to be wary of a scam’s resurgence. In July 2020 and, again in February 2022, people reported receiving calls from his office regarding an arrest warrant for missing jury duty, or for any other court-related matter.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

