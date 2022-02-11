With with two weeks down and one more week on the felony jury trial docket, Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales wanted to remind people to be wary of a scam’s resurgence.
If someone calls you claiming to represent the Court Clerk’s office regarding a warrant for missing jury duty, or for any other matter, it’s probably a scam, Morales said. There’s one simple way to know.
“We don’t conduct business by phone,” he said, repeating advice from July 2020 when he reported a similar type of scam to The Constitution.
Typically, a phone call will come in and it will show up on the caller ID as the court clerk’s office number. Morales said, more likely than not, it’s someone using a tool to spoof his office’s number.
Messages left on recipients’ voicemails reflect they have an active arrest warrant for missing jury duty, as an example, Morales said.
The proper response is to never give out your personal information. Morales said if you’re suspicious about one of these calls, call his office at 580-355-4017.