Sweethearts Hector and Elfriede Ortiz share a love for each other that not only crossed generations but has spanned three of them.
Hector and Elfriede will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary March 7.
She was born in Erlangen, Germany, seven and one-half months after Adolph Hitler’s forces invaded Poland from the west on Sept. 1, 1939, marshaling in the outbreak of World War II in Europe.
Hector was born earlier, in Lajas, Puerto Rico, a small town on the island’s southwest coast, bordering the Caribbean. The population of Lajas numbered nearly 12,000 people the year of his birth.
He graduated from the eighth grade and was working as a sales clerk when World War II broke out.
Hector was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943, served non-combat duty assignments during World War II in the American Theater, deployed to Korea for a combat tour where he sustained shrapnel and fragmentation injuries in 1950 to a degree that renders him 100 percent disabled, and was then assigned and served as part of the American Occupation Forces of post-war Germany. There, in the state of Bavaria, while a machine gun sergeant, he was assigned as an armorer to Service Battery, 599th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, Vilseck Station, Vilseck, Germany.
It was there that he met his future wife.
Hector approached one of his Army buddies who had met and was dating Erma, a German girl, and asked his friend if Erma knew someone who he could meet. Turned out Erma is Elfriede’s older sister and, through that liaison, Hector and Elfriede met in 1956 when Elfriede was 16.
Hector dodged her occasional inquiries about his age, but through several conversations with others, Elfriede picked up that he was 26 years old, 10 years her senior.
Remaining in Bavaria, Hector was reassigned 50 miles west, from Vilseck to Nuremberg, which is but a 20-minute drive from Elfriede’s home town of Erlangen.
The two dated for two years, mostly on weekends.
“We went to local festivals and visited my relatives,” Elfriede recalls. “My aunts and uncles all liked Hector.”
Thinking back to their courtship, Elfriede tells a tale on her husband of soon-to-be 62 years. “Hector chased me,” she confides. “I couldn’t get rid of him.”
But she couldn’t stop smiling as she gazed over at him. “He had lots of nice hair,” she points out, her voice softening. “And those dark brown eyes.”
Despite Hector’s Catholic faith, “we got married in a Protestant church in Erlangen on March 7, 1959, when I was 18 years old,” said Elfriede. Their matted and framed wedding day portrait has pride of place in the entryway of their home.
It was around this time that Elfriede learned that Hector was not 10 years her senior, but 20.
Which means that while Elfriede will celebrate her 81st birthday this year, Hector will usher in his 101st.
Last year, in observance of his, in then-President Donald Trump’s words, “American century,” Hector was presented a Governor’s Commendation signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and a letter drafted on White House stationery signed by Trump, each commemorating Hector’s first century of life.
Meanwhile, back in Germany, the newlywed couple would soon welcome the first of their three children, son Edwin. Hector has vivid memories of the arrival of their firstborn. Elfriede had gone home to Erlangen for the birth while Hector remained on station at Nuremberg.
“I was (Charge of Quarters) that day. And they called me to tell me that I have a son,” he recalls, beaming.
Second son Marcus and daughter Karen would follow in due course.
Not long after the birth of their first son, the Ortizes received orders for Fort Sill, where Hector was assigned to Battery F, 3rd Training Battalion, Field Artillery Training Center. Hector retired from the Army at Fort Sill in 1963. He was a field artillery staff sergeant with 20 years service, and took a short break before starting his second career on post, one which dovetailed with his military experience as an armorer. For just over 22 years, he repaired small arms at the Directorate of Logistics weapons pool, where he took in unit weapons for repair and maintenance.
“I checked (and verified) serial numbers when weapons were brought in, and then tagged each weapon, noting what was wrong with it,” explained Hector.
Upon his second retirement in 1988, Hector had logged 42 years and one month of combined Federal service.
In their free time, Hector and Elfriede have enjoyed country Western dancing (especially the Texas two-step) and jitterbugging.
During baseball season, Hector watches baseball games while enthusiastically rooting for his hands-down favorite team, the New York Yankees.
Of his early days as a soldier, his subsequent combat tour in Korea and the injuries he sustained there, Hector’s memories aren’t as clear as those he has from the post-Korean War era forward.
“I was drafted in 1943,” he begins in telling the tale of his Army career. “And then I extended for a year, and then two more years. And then I just kept going.”
“I got hurt in Korea,” Hector says quietly, the succinct sum and substance of his combat wounds.
His official record states that those wounds were received during a 1950 Korean War combat operation while he (a corporal then) was employed as a rifle infantryman assigned to the 65th Infantry Regiment. In addition to shrapnel piercing his left hand and side, he also received multiple artillery shell fragmentation wounds, primarily to his right leg and left arm.
In addition to a Purple Heart, Hector was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Korean Service Medal for his Korean War combat tour and service.
His other military awards and decorations include the Good Conduct Medal (Bronze Clasp with five loops), the American Theater Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Sharpshooter (Carbine) Marksmanship Badge.
The Ortizes — Hector, Elfriede, their children, and grandchildren — are planning a family celebration this summer to mark the start of the second year of Hector’s second century.