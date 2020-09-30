Efforts are underway to help with the memorial services for a Lawton couple who died in a vehicle accident late Saturday evening.
Eric, 35, and Isaura Cabrera, 34, died in a wreck at the intersection of Southeast 135th Street and Bishop Road. The couple operated the Duncan branch of Cali-Burrito.
A GoFundMe page was established by Janette Morales Herrera to help with funeral expenses. The page is located at:https://gf.me/u/y2uq8w.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the couple were struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated after he failed to yield at a stop sign.
Two juvenile boys riding in Cabrera’s vehicle were admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. One boy was flown there and admitted in fair condition with arm and head injuries, the report states. The second boy was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later admitted to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with a trunk injury. Their conditions as of Tuesday were unavailable.
Caden Rowe, 19, of Lawton, the driver who investigators identified as failing to stop, was also flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with a leg injury. The trooper reported that Rowe was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.