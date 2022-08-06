Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for a man accused of pointing a gun when, police said, he and a woman were caught shoplifting less than $80 worth of bedding at a Lawton retail store.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Coyante Jacoy Williams, 22, and Zakia Heather Lynn Weldon, 18, both of Lawton, records indicate.
Williams is wanted for a felony count of feloniously pointing a firearm and Weldon is wanted for a felony charge of accessory to a felony, records indicate. Each is also accused of misdemeanor counts of petit larceny.
The couple are accused of the May 20 incident at Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan.
A store employee told police a man and woman failed to scan a sheet set and blanket set totaling between $60 to $80 while paying for groceries with a food stamp card, the warrant affidavit states. When confronted by the employee, who was trying to take the items before they left the store, the man pulled out a black handgun and held it against his ribs, he said. The suspects then fled with the merchandise in a white Ford Focus registered to William’s mother.
On July 27, Lawton Police Detective Carlos Nazario was able to identify Williams and Weldon, with the help of Weldon’s mother, after viewing the store security video, the affidavit states.
Williams and Weldom each have $30,000 cash warrant bonds set upon arrest.
