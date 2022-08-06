Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for a man accused of pointing a gun when, police said, he and a woman were caught shoplifting less than $80 worth of bedding at a Lawton retail store.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Coyante Jacoy Williams, 22, and Zakia Heather Lynn Weldon, 18, both of Lawton, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.