A man and woman are each in jail on $100,000 bonds after investigators said they were caught with an abundance of illegal pills.
Lawton Police Special Operations and patrol officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in which Christopher Simmons and Sierra Beavers were riding shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.
On Jan. 25, detectives had purchased two M30 pills from Simmons for $30, the probable cause affidavit states. The traffic stop followed information he and Beavers would be transporting a large quantity of the illegal counterfeit Oxycodone pills.
During the stop, Beavers responded “yes” when asked if she had anything illegal, the affidavit states. Two pink marijuana containers were found in her slipper and inside were 11 of the M30 pills, investigators said. The two were arrested.
A search warrant of their home at 7943 NW Crossland Circle turned up several marijuana containers containing several more of the pills, according to the affidavit.