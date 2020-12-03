A man and woman accused of abusing her 3- and 2-year-old boys are each in jail on $50,000 bonds.
Justin Carpenter, 27, and Jassmin J. White, of Lawton, each made initial appearances Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for charges of child abuse and enabling child abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Arrest warrants were issued Sept. 14 for the couple.
The investigation into the couple began June 2 when the Oklahoma Department of Human Services received a referral that White’s boyfriend, Carpenter, was beating her two children. A DHS investigator went to the home to investigate and reported seeing signs of physical abuse to the toddlers, according to the warrant affidavits.
The 3-year-old had bloody buttocks “denuded of skin” and the younger child had abrasions to the buttocks that were in various stages of healing, the affidavit states. The 3-year-old told the agent he’d been injured when “Momma whooped me.” The two children were taken to OU Children’s Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further evaluation.
According to the affidavit, the children’s injuries were “considered consistent with inflicted trauma.”
An OKDHS Child Welfare Nurse examined the 3-year-old boy’s body on June 16 and reported finding multiple marks and scars in varying stages of healing. There were scars from “cigarette burns behind (child’s) knees, belt marks on his back, legs and patches of missing hair on his head,” according to the affidavit.
White told investigators she “whoops the two boys with a belt regularly as means of discipline.” Carpenter also admitted to disciplining the boys with a belt “for a variety of offenses.”
During an Aug. 28 interview with a police detective, the older boy struck himself to the right side of his buttocks and said “Dustin hits me like this,” the affidavit states.
Carpenter has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from March 2014 for second-degree arson, records indicate.
Each held in the Comanche County District Court on $50,000 bond, White and Carpenter return to court at 3 p.m. March 15 for preliminary hearing conferences. As part of the bond conditions, neither is to have contact with the children.