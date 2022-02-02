A case of “he said, she said,” was a backed up by a bullet hole and an illegal gun.
All that led to the arrest of an Anadarko couple who agreed they were in the middle of a domestic dispute about cheating allegations, according to police.
Now, they’re staying together, but at a distance in jail while facing felony charges.
Anadarko Police were called shortly before midnight Saturday to 402 W. Florida after a woman called 911 and was heard screaming, “He has a gun!” the probable cause affidavit states.
Officer Jeffery Butler stated he met with Kristie L. Randle and noticed she was barefoot and “crying hysterically.” She said her boyfriend, Samuel Poolaw, stormed out of the house with a pistol and fired it, the affidavit states.
Poolaw was detained and investigators cleared the house. A small .25 caliber pistol was lying on the floor near the entrance, about “6 to 8 feet” from where Poolaw had been found sitting on the porch, according to the affidavit.
Randle said Poolaw had been “torturing” her all night by accusing her of cheating and then threatening to kill her several times, Butler stated. She said she’d been sitting on the porch when Poolaw came out of the house with a gun in hand and threatened her before firing a round and going back inside, locking her out, the affidavit states. After sitting down on the porch, she said Poolaw came back outside, threatened her physically, so she went to the neighbors.
Poolaw said it began when he woke up and Randle said she’d been cheating, according to the affidavit. He said he began crying and then an argument followed.
His story is that he was the one who sat on the porch and it was Randle who came out and pointed the gun at his head and fired a shot, the affidavit states. He also, spontaneously, said he’d shot the gun off the porch the day before, according to Butler.
Randle spoke again with Butler and said she didn’t know the gun was in the house, let alone fire it at Poolaw. She said being in custody, “she knows she will be safe from Poolaw,” according to the affidavit.
The .25 caliber Titan handgun was found with two rounds in its magazine and one round that had misfired into the chamber. The serial number appeared to have been removed and bore evidence of tool marks, the affidavit states.
Investigators discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in a smoker on the porch, Butler said.
They were both taken into custody and booked into the Caddo County Detention Center.