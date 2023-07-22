A couple arrested earlier this week have been charged with drug and weapons charges.
Malik Brandon Redding, 24, and his girlfriend, Nxacia Amarsie Cooper, 23, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances Friday in Comanche County District Court.
Redding was charged with felony counts of aggravated fentanyl trafficking, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, maintaining a place for keeping and selling drugs, and possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation; and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Cooper received felony charges of aggravated fentanyl trafficking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, and maintaining a place for keeping and selling drugs.
Lawton Police Detectives from the Special Operations Unit conducting an operation regarding fentanyl trafficking that included information that Redding would be selling around 1,000 fentanyl pills outside his mother’s house at 1402 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lawton Police Detective Jeffrey McCoy stated officers went to take Redding into custody when he ran toward the house and between two vehicles in the driveway. Redding was seen making a throwing motion toward the neighboring house.
Redding is the son of Ward 7 City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson. She told The Constitution he does not live at her house. After receiving a search warrant, officers conducted a search of the home and turned up no evidence.
People inside the vehicle Redding was talking to were detained and detectives located a clear baggie with 996 Roxy M30 fentanyl pills inside the vehicle.
Police found the magazine for a handgun along with a single live round that had ejected when it hit the concrete after Redding threw it, according to the affidavit. A black Smith & Wesson handgun was found on the home’s roof and a black bag carried by Redding contained a single magazine matching the gun.
Redding’s girlfriend, Cooper, arrived and was detained while detectives obtained a search warrant for the home she and Redding share at 1921 SW 24th, the affidavit states. During the search of 1921 SW 24th Street, detectives discovered a pill bottle containing another 252 fentanyl pills and $4,033 in cash in the couple’s master bedroom, McCoy stated. Paperwork with Redding’s name and men’s clothing and shoes found showed Redding offered a false statement when he denied living at the home, according to the report.
Another firearm was found in the master bedroom and under the bed was a gun box matching the handgun recovered earlier, McCoy stated. Digital scales also were also found.
Redding and Cooper were arrested and booked into the City Jail.
Redding is scheduled for a felony jury trial on Sept. 25 for a count of obtaining money by false pretenses. He also has a felony Comanche County conviction from October 2018 to felony charges of accessory after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. He received two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences.
Redding is being held on $300,000 bond and Cooper’s was set at $150,000. They each return to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.