Arrest warrants were issued for a man and woman for allegations they beat her 3- and 2-year-old boys.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Monday for Justin Carpenter, 27, and Jassmin J. White, of Lawton for charges of child abuse and enabling child abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.
The investigation into the couple began June 2 when the Oklahoma Department of Human Services received a referral that White’s boyfriend, Carpenter, was beating her two children. According to the affidavit for arrest, a DHS investigator went to the home to investigate and said she saw signs of physical abuse to the toddlers.
The 3-year-old had bloody buttocks “denuded of skin” and the younger child had abrasions to the buttocks that were in various stages of healing, the affidavit states. The 3-year-old told the agent he’d been injured when “Momma whooped me.” The two children were taken to OU Children’s Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further evaluation.
Doctors reported the children’s injuries were “considered consistent with inflicted trauma,” the affidavit states.
On June 16, an OKDHS Child Welfare Nurse examined the 3-year-old boy’s body and found multiple marks and scars in varying stages of healing. According to the affidavit, there were scars from “cigarette burns behind (child’s) knees, belt marks on his back, legs and patches of missing hair on his head.”
White told investigators she “whoops the two boys with a belt regularly as means of discipline.” Carpenter also admitted to disciplining the boys with a belt “for a variety of offenses.”
During an Aug. 28 interview with a police detective, the older boy struck himself to the right side of his buttocks and said “Dustin hits me like this,” the affidavit states.
Carpenter has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from March 2014 for second-degree arson, records indicate.
The warrant bonds for Carpenter and White were set at $100,000 each.
