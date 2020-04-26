Arrest warrants were issued for owners who said their malnourished dog couldn’t keep his food down.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for charges of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
Lawton police began investigating the couple after a woman reported finding a stray dog that “appeared extremely malnourished,” in the 2100 block of Southwest 38th Street on March 6, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. She said the dog walked as if it were in pain due to its long unkempt toenails. The type of dog nor its age were available.
Lawton Animal Control picked the dog up and took it to a local veterinarian who said she’d seen the dog, “Creed,” earlier when a woman had brought it into her clinic for a “new puppy visit” in August 2019, the affidavit states. At the time, the vet told her that “Creed” had hookworms and would need additional treatment. There was no follow-up.
On March 12, the vet documented that “he is severely emaciated. His ribs and points of his hips are easily visualized” and his hips showed muscle atrophy “due to chronic starvation,” according to the affidavit. She further documented that “Creed’s condition is a direct result of negligence and starvation.”
A Lawton Animal Welfare Officer spoke with a man on March 10 who said he’d had a family emergency and hadn’t taken Creed back to the vet to follow up with the hookworm treatment, the affidavit states. He also said he’d been trying to feed the dog but Creed “couldn’t keep the food down.” He said he’d tried several things to get him to eat but none of them worked.
The couple each has a $50,000 warrant bond tied to the charges.