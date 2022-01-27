“Accused of a crime together and found guilty, you can expect to do the time together,” is an old adage some like to describe the payoff to a criminal conspiracy.
Investigators said that despite protest of innocence by one, the other’s statements about stolen items found in their home offered evidence of a Stephens County burglary.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Robbie Blackford said he was called around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a home near Pinto Road and Old Oklahoma 7 regarding a theft. He met with a woman who said the property’s hers since her father’s death.
The woman said she’d received messages that three men with a red wagon kept loading stuff up and taking it to a shop on the west side of the property, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Blackford followed a trail over the property towards the shop. The deputy said he found a path in the tall grass leading straight to a home and the shop. Along the way, five bundles of barbed wire and a wooden chest were reported found lying in the grass.
The deputy said he saw a red wagon sitting by the door. Brian Daniel Rodriguez lives at the location but denied knowing about the theft, the affidavit states.
Brooklyn Jade Jones told investigators Rodriguez and two other men went to the home and took things; she only took firewood. Stolen items found at the house were given to her by Rodriguez, she said, and other things he brought inside, according to the affidavit. A pistol and a rifle were found in the couple’s bedroom, Blackford said. A coat and picture with the victim’s name were recovered from the home.
The couple were arrested and taken to jail.