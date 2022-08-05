ANADARKO — A man and woman are in jail accused of breaking into an apartment and trying to steal money they claimed was owed.
Gerron Haywood, 37, of Apache, and Tonya J. Gan, 40, of Minco, each made initial appearances Tuesday in Caddo County District Court for charges related to the July 30 incident.
Anadarko police were called around 6:30 p.m. to apartments in the 400 block of North Country Club after a woman said her neighbors, Haywood and Gan, assaulted and robbed her. Officer Jordan Stone stated he met with the woman and a witness.
The woman said she’s been sick and the witness told her to lay down and rest while the witness took her children to the neighbors’ apartment for a while. While resting, the woman said, Gan came into the apartment asking for her money, the probable cause affidavit states. When told she doesn’t have her money, she said, Gan grabbed her by the hair and Haywood came inside and put his hands around her throat and began choking her.
Next, the woman said, they dragged her into the hallway and Haywood stripped her clothes, leaving her naked, the affidavit states. The couple left when the witness came in and told them to stop. Stone stated marks to the woman’s neck matched her reported abuse.
Gan told Stone she’d loaned the woman $20 and was mad because her electricity had been cut off due to the loan. According to the affidavit, she called the injured woman a “crackhead” and “owes people money.”
Haywood told the officer he’d gone into the apartment to get Gan and stop the argument. He said he never touched the woman and claimed she owed Gan $160, the affidavit states. The two were arrested.
Stone stated Haywood also was breaking the law by living at the apartments. With a June 2006 Caddo County conviction for second-degree rape, he is considered an aggravated sex offender and was violating the law by living less than 2,000 feet from the Kiowa Child Care Center, according to the affidavit.