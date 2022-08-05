ANADARKO — A man and woman are in jail accused of breaking into an apartment and trying to steal money they claimed was owed.

Gerron Haywood, 37, of Apache, and Tonya J. Gan, 40, of Minco, each made initial appearances Tuesday in Caddo County District Court for charges related to the July 30 incident.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you