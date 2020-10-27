A hacker or hackers recently compromised the Comanche County website, which is hosted by a third-party vendor, county staff said.
County commissioners were informed Monday of the breach that occurred Friday, according to Public Information Officer Amy McGlone.
The hack defaced the county website, but did not affect other systems, said McGlone. It does not appear the hacker or hackers took data hostage, as happened in a 2017 attack on the City of Lawton servers. That attack on Lawton caused massive losses of data and hundreds of man-hours to recover from, but hastened the city’s planned modernization. Like Lawton attack, this one also showcased the cyber vulnerabilities of county servers.
McGlone said she was notified Friday by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management about six hours after the website had been defaced by a group calling themselves “Chinafans.” Not much information is available about the group, but a Google search will return numerous websites that are taken over by the hackers.
“I’m not sure why the group chose us, but if I had to guess it’s because of the upcoming elections,” McGlone said. “We’ve had a lot of issues with hackers trying to come in and send out spam emails, so I can only guess it’s all related.”
District 3 commissioner Alvin Cargill said the county’s servers had “crashed” several times in recent weeks due to outside entities attempting to login to county emails. He said the system worked as intended by shutting down, but the attempts were still concerning.
While county officials are not anticipating further attacks or hacks, they are looking at other service providers who will supply better security; however, costs could be prohibitive but may be worth the cost to get all county offices under the same server.
“We’re looking at some other options as far as servers that offer a little more secure system than our current one, but that’s going to cost money, so we have to be careful,” said Cargill.
Cargill said citizens should never receive unsolicited emails from the county. The county only responds to received emails. He said check the sender’s email to ensure it is from the county before opening and responding.