More information:
Comanche County expects to collect $80,172,372 from 2021 property taxes, according to the County Assessor’s Office. Tax receipts are distributed in four areas:
• Schools: $61,636,520, or 76.88 percent. That is a $3.3 million increase from the $58,314,376 distributed in 2020.
• County General: $8,201,634, or 10.23 percent. That compares to $7,690,551 in 2020.
• City of Lawton debt service: $8,281,806, or 10.33 percent. That compares to $7,247,020 in 2020.
• Health Department: $2,052,413, or 2.56 percent. That compares to $1,924,517 in 2020.