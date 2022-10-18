An entity collecting data on high-speed internet wants to ensure Comanche County residents have a voice.
Catherine Krantz, broadband solutions manager for Connected Nation, attended Monday’s Comanche County commissioners meeting to explain the work that a county coalition is doing to help identify areas where broadband is insufficient or entirely absent. The coalition also wants to know if there are reasons residents aren’t signed up for broadband/high speed internet, beyond availability.
Krantz said Comanche County is one of six counties in Southwest Oklahoma and 22 counties in Oklahoma/Texas that Connected Nation is working with to determine just what needs are, before crafting plans to best meet them. Krantz has said that is important because federal and state officials are getting ready to release millions of dollars in broadband funding initiatives, and entities need to know how best to spend those dollars. Thus, the survey.
“It’s a great opportunity for the region to understand broadband needs,” she said, adding actual usage is an important part of the equation.
She said the survey being circulated also wants residents to identify the reasons they don’t use high-speed internet, such as they don’t have access, don’t have devices, or don’t understand how to use the internet. Organizers already are preparing to address under-use because of knowledge, Krantz said, explaining Lawton Public Library has committed to offering free digital literacy training classes early next year.
She said the key is survey information, and while Connected Nation and its Comanche County coalition has lowered its goal to less than 600 surveys, they only have about one-fourth of the residents they want after three months of effort.
“We are woefully behind,” she said, adding that if surveys don’t work, the coalition will turn to focus groups.
The information surveys have revealed thus far is mixed: some respondents have great internet; others have poor connections. Krantz said that is common in a county with rural areas. That is why they want as many surveys as they can get, so the coalition can identify areas that need better internet and how that can be accomplished.
Surveys are being accepted in the areas of households, businesses, agriculture, healthcare, common education (grades K-12), higher education, libraries/organizations, public safety, and government. The survey portal is accessible at https://connectednation.org/comanche-county-oklahoma.